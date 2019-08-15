× Woman accused of forging brother’s signature on life insurance check

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 63-year-old woman accused of signing and depositing a life insurance check that was originally made out to her brother, according to police.

Carol Case faces charges of forgery and theft by unlawful taking, court documents show.

It’s alleged that Case deposited money from the check into her personal bank account and made several withdrawals.

Police say Case’s brother contacted the bank due to not receiving his funds. He advised that he never signed the check and never gave permission to Case to cash it.

The victim also provided five signature samples, which were used to compare with the signature on the check.

According to police, the signature Case allegedly wrote was inconsistent with her brother’s and appeared to be fraudulent.

Upon discovery of the fraudulent activity, Susquehanna Valley Federal Credit Union in Lower Allen Township freezed Case’s account. Most of the money was recovered. However, there is a remaining balance of $2,066.80 for restitution.