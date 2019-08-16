A few thunderstorms Friday, then the heat cranks up for the weekend!

A FEW T-STORMS POSSIBLE: The work week ends on a warm and stuffy note, and the chance for a few thunderstorms remains. Friday starts warm and stuffy with some areas of haze and fog. Temperatures begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There’s plenty of clouds too, but sunshine starts to break through the clouds during the morning. By the afternoon, skies are partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible throughout Central PA. There’s a small chance for some stronger storms that could produce some gusty winds, but it’s a minimal threat. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. An isolated shower or storm could linger early in Friday evening plans, but most should manage to stay dry, especially as the evening progresses. The rest of the night is partly clear, with lows dipping into the upper 60s to middle 70s. Some areas of haze and fog are possible again late.

CRANKING UP THE HEAT: Temperatures crank up for the weekend, bringing a return to the heat! There are more clouds than sunshine for Saturday, especially through the first half of the day, but that won’t stop temperatures from turning toasty. Temperatures reach the 80s to near 90 degrees, and it’s quite humid. There’s a chance for a stray thunderstorm or two. It’s more of the same for Sunday, with the heat building even more. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible. Heat indices reach the lower to middle 90s when accounting to high humidity.

TOASTY START TO NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to climb through early next week! Monday is hazy, hot, and humid. Skies are partly cloudy during the afternoon, but a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible once again during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s. Heat indices are in the middle to upper 90s, and they could push 100 degrees when high humidity is included. Tuesday brings a bit of a better chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are back into the 90s for many, with higher heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. The next system crosses through the region Wednesday, bringing our best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures likely still make it near, if not a little higher, than 90 degrees. This is a potent cold front, so it starts to drop temperatures Thursday. It’s breezy under partly cloudy skies. Readings fall into the lower to middle 80s, but the numbers likely drop much lower than that by Friday!

