× Crash on I-81 North slows traffic in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 North near Mile Marker 17 in Guilford Township, according to dispatch accounts and South Central PA First Alert.

The accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. at the exit ramp to Walker Road.

Lanes on both sides of the highway have been affected, according to dispatch.

The accident reportedly involves a pickup truck that struck a parked vehicle and overturned, according to South Central PA First Alert.

Crash on I-81 southbound at Exit 17 – Walker Rd. There is a traffic disruption. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) August 16, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.