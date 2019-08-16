Crash on I-81 North slows traffic in Franklin County

Posted 2:01 PM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:36PM, August 16, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 North near Mile Marker 17 in Guilford Township, according to dispatch accounts and South Central PA First Alert.

The accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. at the exit ramp to Walker Road.

Lanes on both sides of the highway have been affected, according to dispatch.

The accident reportedly involves a pickup truck that struck a parked vehicle and overturned, according to South Central PA First Alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

