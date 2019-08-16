Crash on I-81 North slows traffic in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 North near Mile Marker 17 in Guilford Township, according to dispatch accounts and South Central PA First Alert.
The accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. at the exit ramp to Walker Road.
Lanes on both sides of the highway have been affected, according to dispatch.
The accident reportedly involves a pickup truck that struck a parked vehicle and overturned, according to South Central PA First Alert.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
39.910585 -77.646806