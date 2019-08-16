Goodguys hosts first Grundy Insurance Great American Nationals at York Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The Goodguys 1st Grundy Insurance Great American Nationals will be at the York Fairgrounds this weekend, and event organizers say they've been looking to come to York for almost 10 years now.

“Weve been here for three days setting up for one of our biggest events of the year! There will be around 2,500 cars this weekend, stuff going on for the kids, autocross too, we are just really excited to be here," says Harry Daviess the Vice President of Event Operations.

The Good Guys Giant Car Show runs from Friday through Sunday, you can purchase tickets online or at the event. Gates are open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The on Sunday the event runs from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Betsy Bennett the Communications Director for Goodguys says there are a lot of event happening all weekend. You'll be able to check out cool cars, vendors, and watch some autocross too.

Organizers say they have had the York Fairgrounds on their radar for years, and they are excited to finally be here.

For more information on tickets, hours, and more you can visit their website.

Daviess says they'll be back again next year in August.