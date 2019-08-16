Hanover woman charged after drug raid at her home

Posted 1:36 PM, August 16, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY — A Hanover woman has been charged with two drug offenses after investigators with the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General served a search warrant at her 5th Street home Thursday morning, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Shelia Marie Myers, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after the 6 a.m. raid of her home, authorities say.

Investigators say they found a Skoal can full of heroin, five glass smoking pipes, two clear plastic baggies containing white residue, four hypodermic needles, one metal marijuana grinder, one tin container with green residue inside, a black digital scale, a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, a purple container full of unknown tablets, a black digital scale covered in a white powdery substance, and a box of five shotgun rounds.

Myers admitted the Skoal can contained heroin, investigators say.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.