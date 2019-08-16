× Hanover woman charged after drug raid at her home

YORK COUNTY — A Hanover woman has been charged with two drug offenses after investigators with the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General served a search warrant at her 5th Street home Thursday morning, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Shelia Marie Myers, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after the 6 a.m. raid of her home, authorities say.

Investigators say they found a Skoal can full of heroin, five glass smoking pipes, two clear plastic baggies containing white residue, four hypodermic needles, one metal marijuana grinder, one tin container with green residue inside, a black digital scale, a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, a purple container full of unknown tablets, a black digital scale covered in a white powdery substance, and a box of five shotgun rounds.

Myers admitted the Skoal can contained heroin, investigators say.