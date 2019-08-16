× Lancaster man facing charges after firing shots with hunting rifle, striking occupied residence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after firing a hunting rifle and allowing a bullet to strike a residence.

Ross Campanella, 21, is facing a felony firearms violation for discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

On August 15 around 9:20 p.m., Campanella allegedly fired a hunting rifle seven times on farmland near Kreider Avenue in Manheim Township.

Police say that Ross was engaged in deer culling pursuant to a PA Game Commission crop damage hunting permit at the time.

However, one of the fired bullets from Campanella’s rifle struck the sun room of a residence, which was occupied at that time.

No one was injured in the incident.

Campanella admitted to police that it was dark when he fired the shots, and he couldn’t exactly see what he was shooting at.

He was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.