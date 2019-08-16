× National Weather Service: Straight-line wind damage confirmed in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service in State College said Friday that straight-line wind damage occurred Thursday near Mount Holly Springs, Cumberland County.

According to the National Weather Service, the winds damaged trees along a line extending from northern Mount Holly Springs to Boiling Springs. It occurred around 9:50 p.m.

Tree damage was also observed at the intersection of Zion Road and Ladnor Lane, along Lerew Road near the intersection of Petersburg Road, and along Park Drive and Mill Street.

No injuries were reported.

To note, straight-line wind is any wind that’s not associated with rotation. It’s used mainly to differentiate from tornadic winds.