Oppressive heat and humidity arrives with the weekend!

STORMS DEVELOPING: We once again woke up to thick cloud cover this morning and some areas of patchy fog. The blanket of cloud cover took a good bit to clear, but sunshine has returned this afternoon. As clouds continue to thin out, sunshine will try to destabilize the atmosphere and produce strong to severe storms. The good news is, our overall threat of severe weather is much lower today than it was yesterday. Most of the area is highlighted in a marginal risk for severe storms which is a level 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. We will continue to stay on alert for the threat of severe weather, but at this time it is looking less likely that we will see severe storms this afternoon. Still, the atmosphere remains very rich with moisture and so heavy downpours will be likely with almost any storms that develop this afternoon, regardless of whether they turn severe or not. It is also possible to see some isolated damaging wind gusts, but the chances of that remain relatively low.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Unfortunately this weekend is not looking quite as nice and calm as what we were blessed with last weekend. Humidity remains high through the next few days and so it will continue to feel uncomfortable. With the high humidity and warming temperatures, it’s possible we see a stray storm develop both Saturday and Sunday. The good news with Saturday is that this looks to be a morning chance, and the afternoon is looking dry. A perfect day to get out and enjoy the heat by the pool! Sunday is looking like the day we will deal with a stray to a couple of afternoon storms. Both days will be hot, but Sunday’s heat index values will be closer to 100 degrees! Get ready for the oppressive heat and humidity, it stays with us into next week as well.

OPPRESSIVE HEAT & HUMIDITY: We’ve already passed the peak heat of the summer season, but Mother Nature hasn’t gotten the memo! Temperatures continue to warm over the next couple of days with highs by Monday likely to be in the mid 90s! In the surrounding days we should still be in the 90s, but it will feel much hotter. Once you factor in the high humidity, heat index values Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will likely be around 100 degrees. This spells dangerous heat and we have to deal with it for the first half of the next week. Dramatic changes join us by the end of next week with lower humidity and MUCH cooler temperatures!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a fantastic Friday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash