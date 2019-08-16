× Pickup truck hit parked car on Interstate 81, causing closure for extended period of time

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Update: A pickup truck struck a parked car on Interstate 81 Friday afternoon, according to Franklin Fire Company.

The fire company says there was one patient. There’s no word on that individual’s condition.

The interstate was shut down for an extended period of time. It has since reopened.

Previous: Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 North near Mile Marker 17 in Guilford Township, according to dispatch accounts and South Central PA First Alert.

The accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. at the exit ramp to Walker Road.

Lanes on both sides of the highway have been affected, according to dispatch.

The accident reportedly involves a pickup truck that struck a parked vehicle and overturned, according to South Central PA First Alert.

Crash on I-81 southbound at Exit 17 – Walker Rd. There is a traffic disruption. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) August 16, 2019