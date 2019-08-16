× Pirates’ Jameson Taillon undergoes second Tommy John Surgery

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates announced that the team’s young ace pitcher has undergone his second career Tommy John Surgery.

P Jameson Taillon is expected to miss the 2020 season while recovering.

Taillon, 27, only started seven games for the Pirates this season, going 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA over 37.1 innings.

He tried to avoid surgery at first, but rehab proved unfruitful for Taillon.

Last season, the big right-hander went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA over 32 starts for the Pirates, breaking out in a big way.

Now, they will hope Taillon can return to form in 2021.