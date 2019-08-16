× Police seek ID of man in connection with bank fraud case in East Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the pictured individual in connection with a bank fraud case.

The incident took place at Belco Credit Union on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township.

Anyone with information should contact Lt. Kurt Miller at 717-735-3347 or via email: millerk@lancasterpolice.com. Information can also be submitted by calling Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913 or texting LANCS, plus your message, to 847411. Tips can be submitted here, as well.