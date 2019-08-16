Police seek ID of man in connection with bank fraud case in East Hempfield Township

Posted 3:49 PM, August 16, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the pictured individual in connection with a bank fraud case.

The incident took place at Belco Credit Union on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township.

Anyone with information should contact Lt. Kurt Miller at 717-735-3347 or via email: millerk@lancasterpolice.com. Information can also be submitted by calling Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913 or texting LANCS, plus your message, to 847411. Tips can be submitted here, as well.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.