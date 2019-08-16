× Report: Jeffrey Epstein’s cause of death ruled to be suicide by hanging by medical examiner

Jeffrey Epstein’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, the New York City medical examiner’s office has determined, according to a report Friday by the The New York Times.

The report came almost a week after the multimillionaire was found in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where the 66-year-old was awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of sexually abusing underage girls and running a sex trafficking ring. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.