× Sheetz employee charity campaign raised $634,069 to support underprivileged kids in July

ALTOONA — Sheetz announced Friday that Sheetz For the Kidz, its employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children, raised $634,069 during its annual month of in-store fundraising in July.

“We are deeply grateful for our customers’ tremendous generosity,” said Sarah Piper, Executive Director of Sheetz For the Kidz. “Thanks to their donations, Sheetz For the Kidz will be able to make the upcoming holiday season brighter for thousands of children and families in need.”

Sheetz said it will host a celebratory event at its location in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County — the store that raised the most money during the July campaign — from 9-11 a.m. on July 20. The store raised $10,151 over the course of the month. A prize wheel and free cookies will be available while supplies last, and customers at tjhat store location will enjoy free coffee and fountain beverages all day.

With 100 percent of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs. Working with the Salvation Army to receive wish lists from local families, Sheetz employees shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families, the company said.

Last year, more than $1.6 Million was distributed to cover more than 9,500 children in the six states Sheetz operates, the store company said.

In partnership with Make-A-Wish, funds raised during the campaign also sponsor wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 55 children this year.

Sheetz For the Kidz also recently announced a $601,000 donation to Feeding America to provide food to children in need. This commitment equates to approximately 10,000 meals per store.

There are many ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year: