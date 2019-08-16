× Sheetz to speak to concerned neighbors before moving ahead with plans for new location

Concerned neighbors in Lower Allen Township will soon get their opportunity to speak to Sheetz as the Township considers a plan to build a new store off Interstate 83’s New Cumberland exit.

Attorneys representing Sheetz asked for a continuation during a zoning board hearing in order to speak to neighbors about the store. If approved, the store would move into Cedar Cliff Drive and Carlisle Road in Cumberland County.

“There are members of the community that are absolutely opposed to Sheetz coming here. There are members of the community that absolutely support Sheetz coming here,” said Jennifer Kocher, who lives nearby.

Kocher said community members have met about the issue and the chief concerns include traffic, safety and the size of the store.

Lower Allen Township’s Zoning board confirms Sheetz has requested to change the number of gas pumps allowed in the area from eight to twelve. Sheetz has also asked the Township to increase the maximum amount of square feet Sheetz can occupy on the land.

“Most of us in talking about this have a lot of questions and without that information, we can’t say yes or no,” said Kocher.

The township said traffic concerns will be addressed when the proposal goes before the planning commission.

Sheetz released this statement: