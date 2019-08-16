× Teacher accused of sex with student waives prelim, released on bail

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster County teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student was released on $50,000 bail. Timothy M. Sterner, 52, waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for this morning. Sterner, a former music teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School faces 10 felonies and two misdemeanor charges for allegedly grooming a former student for a sexual relationship by buying him gifts and taking him on trips.

Sterner was jailed on $2 million bail when charges were filed earlier this month. Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick objected to the bail modification, telling the judge nothing has changed since bail was originally set. ADA Haverstick said he and the lead detective in the case continue to investigate and have been “inundated” with calls regarding Sterner – information that is being followed up on according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office. ADA Haverstick requested, if granted bail reduction, that Sterner be placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring and that he have no contact with children. District Judge Herman ordered the no-contact provision.

Sterner was a teacher with School District of Lancaster for about 30 years.