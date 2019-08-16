× Video Gaming Terminals open at Rutter’s location on Susquehanna Trail in York County

YORK — Rutter’s announced Friday that its store location on the 2100 block of Susquehanna Trail in York County is now the first in the state to have a room within a Qualified Establishment dedicated to video gaming terminals.

It’s part of the convenience store company’s plan to open at least 10 such rooms this year in conjunction with Marquee by Penn, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming.

And more VGT rooms are on the way in 2020, Rutter’s says.

“Rutter’s has evolved as a business over the years, from a dairy to convenience stores, from smokes and cokes to fuel and food service,” explains Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We are constantly listening and learning from our customers, and VGTs are one example of our progressive model.”

Rutter’s also expects to open three more rooms at Qualified Establishments in Pennsylvania, within the coming month, at their Port Royal, Duncansville and West Manchester locations, the company said.

“We are excited to partner with Rutter’s and combine our expertise with their established success in the convenience store industry,” said Jeff Morris, Vice President of Public Affairs for Penn National Gaming.

Locations licensed for VGTs will provide customers, 21 years of age and older, with five machines in a designated VGT room. Customers in the area will also be able to enjoy Rutter’s award-winning food and beverages, while playing.

For more information about the company, visit www.rutters.com.