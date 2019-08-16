Willow Street man facing charges after DUI crash causes $7,000 worth of damage to barn

Posted 7:10 AM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12AM, August 16, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Willow Street man is facing charges after a DUI crash left a barn with $7,000 worth of damage.

Luis Matos, 41, is facing DUI charges and other related summary offenses for the crash.

On July 6 around 2:40 a.m., police made contact with Matos after a crash on Strasburg road in Paradise Township.

According to the police release, it was determined that Matos was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash, which caused $7,000 worth of damage to a barn.

Now, Matos will face charges.

