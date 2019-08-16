× Wolf administration joins local, federal authorities in investigating Cumberland County product tampering case

HARRISBURG — The Wolf Administration announced Friday that it is joining local and federal agencies to investigate multiple incidents of product tampering involving health and beauty products, over-the-counter medication, and food products in Cumberland County.

Silver Spring Township Police arrested 58-year-old Robert Burns, the Mechanicsburg man accused of tampering beauty products, medicine, and toiletries at stores in Cumberland County.

Officials believe Burns may have been tampering with products for some time.

The administration is asking anyone in the Cumberland County or surrounding areas who purchased a product within the last three years they believe was tampered with, or anyone in possession of a product right now that they think may have tampered with, to contact them as part of the investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have become ill from a tampered product should contact the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH, the administration says.

“If you believe a product was tampered with, do not use or consume it,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are working with our local, state and federal partners in this investigation and will continue to keep the public informed. We strongly urge that anyone with a suspected tampered or altered product contact the Silver Spring Township Police Department immediately.”

If outer packaging is opened, damaged, or bulging, product seals are broken, the color, odor, or texture of the product is inconsistent from what is expected, or if you suspect tampering for any reason, do not use the product and contact sp-protectpa@pa.gov. Do not discard the product unless told to by law enforcement.

The Silver Spring Township Police Department reported that products that were tampered with were returned to multiple retailers, primarily in the eastern portion of Cumberland County, including Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill and Enola.

Not all of the tampered products would have been returned to shelves, and the stores have been working to remove any remaining products.

There have been no reported illnesses or injuries tied to this product tampering investigation.

If you become ill, or previously became ill from a product you believe was tampered with, please report it to the department by calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH. Retailers who have received a return that they believe may have been tampered with should contact sp-protectpa@pa.gov.