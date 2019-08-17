Dangerous heat on the way as temperatures and humidity continue to rise!

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: We saw some strong storms early Saturday morning across portions of York, Lancaster, Dauphin and Lebanon counties. None of these storms met severe criteria, but they brought torrential downpours, some small hail, and strong wind gusts! One the storms passed through, clouds cleared and sunshine returned. There is a small chance we see more storms today, and a better chance we see some more numerous storms on Sunday. The threat for a stray to a couple storms continues both Sunday and pushing into Monday. The best chance for widespread showers and storms looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday!

DANGEROUS HEAT SETTING UP: We’re well past the peak heating of summer, but temperatures are going to continue to rise over the next couple of days! We’ll be sitting around 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year through the middle part of the next work week! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday! The hottest day is looking like Monday with the best chance for the longest stretch of dry time. Once you combine the oppressive humidity, it feels WAY hotter than that. In fact, heat indices (the real feel temperature) will be around 100 Sunday through Tuesday. Make sure you stay hydrated with this extreme heat!

BRIEF RELIEF LATE NEXT WEEK: The good news regarding the dangerous heat is that we will get some dramatic relief late next week. A series of cold fronts will swing through bringing a weak frontal system Tuesday, and a stronger front Thursday morning. The front Tuesday will just put an end to the stormy weather from Thursday afternoon and drop our dew points a bit. We’ll have to wait until Friday to see the dramatic drop off in both temperatures and humidity. High pressure slides in by Friday and we can enjoy some cooler and more comfortable conditions briefly!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash