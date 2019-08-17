× Police: Man arrested after robbery in Chambersburg, looking for second suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man in Chambersburg after he and a second suspect allegedly tackled a person and took his possessions.

The victim told police he was walking in the 300 block of West Loudon Street around 2:44 a.m. Saturday, when he was tackled from behind by at least two men.

According to the police report, one man held down the victim while the other took his wallet, cell phone, and other items from his pockets and then both suspects fled.

Police say the victim was able to provide a physical description of the two suspects.

Later in the day, Chambersburg Police located two men matching the descriptions provided by the victim, walking on Heintzleman Avenue.

Police say one of the men fled but they apprehended the second, 18-year-old Sabastian Reed.

Further investigation by police revealed Reed as the man who removed the items from the victim’s pockets.

Reed is facing robbery and criminal conspiracy charges.

He is being held at Franklin County Jail awaiting arraignment.