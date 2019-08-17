Proceeds from 7th Annual Noah’s Living Legacy ride to benefit foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, York County - A family got together with dozens of motorcyclists to remember the life of a child that died after a tree fell on him.

Noah Asid was 9-year-old when he died 10 years ago. Noah's parents decided to donate his organs which saved the lives of four people.

The family hosted a bike ride in his honor on Sunday to raise money for the Living Legacy Foundation. It's a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and saving lives through organ and tissue donation.

"When you donate your organs, you don't only touch that person," said Kathi Asid-Smith, Noah's Mother, "You touch everybody that is associated with that people, even people that are not even born yet. You know possibly down the road. So everybody should just...you can't take your stuff to heaven with you, you need to donate."

The family raised more than $18,000 dollars last year and they hope to raise more than that on Sunday.

Organizers said you can participate by sending a monetary donation that will be matched dollar for dollar by the Hanover Eagles. Send checks to the Hanover Fraternal Order of Eagles #1406, with Noah’s Ride written on the MEMO line. The address is 105 Park Street in Hanover, PA.

For information on how to become an organ donor, click here.