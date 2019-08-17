UPMC Pinnacle hosts 3rd annual Harrisburg VeggieFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A lot of people ate their fruits and veggies in Harrisburg Saturday. Dozens of people skipping a trip to the grocery store, and headed to Strawberry Square to eat fresh and local at the 3rd Annual Harrisburg VeggieFest.

UPMC Pinnacle Health hosted the event to promote a healthy living lifestyle among more than 300 people. Everyone got the chance to explore the different types of bites, sips, and fresh produce they had to offer.

"People really enjoy this event," Brad Jones, President & CEO of Harristown Enterprises, said. "We get folks who are obviously sort of hardcore vegetarians and vegans and then we get folks who are just curious, plant-curious, vegg curious, and they are flex-eaterians. But they are trying to eat a little healthier and they want to learn about all these new plant-based products, and that's what this is all about."

Last year organizers shared more than 11 million pounds of fresh fruits and veggies in Central PA. They hope to share even more this year.