York officials host back-to-school resource fair for families in need in York County

YORK - City officials held an event to help kids and parents prepare for the upcoming school year.

Organizers distributed backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene items, uniforms, shoes and other necessary items that students need.

Many organizations in York county partnered with officials to make this event happen and help out families in need.

"We have families that can afford school supplies, but the reality is that there are families that can't," said event organizer Diaz Woodard, "So, for us to be able to provide them with some of the resources that they typically may not have access to is huge. It's huge for the families, it's huge for the community, and it's huge for us as an individual who works for the city of York."

Resources were also available regarding after-school, recreational programs for kids.