Hundreds honor fallen Buchanan Valley Assistant Fire Chief after deadly accident responding to call

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds attended funeral services for Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Walter Wagaman, who died a week and a half after he was thrown from a fire truck.

Visitation and funeral services for the fallen firefighter were held Sunday, August 18 at Gettysburg High School, located at 1130 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. A procession took place immediately following the service.