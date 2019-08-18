Hundreds honor fallen Buchanan Valley Assistant Fire Chief after deadly accident responding to call

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds attended funeral services for Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Walter Wagaman, who died a week and a half after he was thrown from a fire truck.
Visitation and funeral services for the fallen firefighter were held Sunday, August 18 at Gettysburg High School, located at 1130 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. A procession took place immediately following the service.
Wagaman served at Buchanan Valley Fire Department Station 27 for 32 years. He held the position of Assistant Fire Chief for nearly 10 years. Friends said he was also known as the ‘chicken man’ because he cooked chicken for most of the fire department events.