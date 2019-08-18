Near record-breaking temperatures to start off the work week, dramatic changes late-week!

SIZZLING HOT START TO WEEK: If you thought we ended the weekend on a hot note, just wait until Monday afternoon! Temperatures on Sunday got up into the low to mid 90s, within just a few degrees of record high temperatures. Monday is likely to be at least just as hot, if not a few degrees hotter. The oppressive humidity makes it feel even worse outside! Heat indices this afternoon were around 100 degrees and much of the same is likely for both Monday and pushing into Tuesday as well. With temperatures running around 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year, we will be watching the potential for near-record breaking high-temperatures! At this point it does not look like we will be shattering any records, but we will be within just a few degrees which still alludes to the unusually hot air mass we are dealing with. There is an end in sight to the extreme heat and humidity, but we have to deal with a couple more days of it!

STORM CHANCES AHEAD: Given the ample dry time likely Monday, we will once again have a chance to climb into the mid 90s for highs across the area. Stray storm chances to a couple storms possible on Monday, and a better chance for some more numerous storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday we’ll once again see your typical summer-time thunderstorms that will likely bring heavy downpours and an isolated damaging wind threat. At this time, these storms do not pose a severe weather threat, but if that changes we will be sure to update you. As a cold front approaches from the west on Tuesday, we will likely see more widespread shower and storm activity. With the help of the cold front forcing rising air out ahead of it, plus hot temperatures and high humidity, we will keep an eye on Tuesday for the potential of severe weather. We will still be on alert for Wednesday as well as this looks to be the day that the stronger cold front will cross through, but the timing of that front may hinder the severe weather threat. Since this is still a few days out, we will continue to monitor the threat.

DRAMATIC CHANGES LATE-WEEK: We can look forward to dramatic changes by the end of the work week and pushing into next weekend. A strong cold front crosses through and breaks the extreme heat and humidity trend. A refreshing air mass slides in and drops our humidity and temperatures drastically to end the week. Highs could be a bit below average by Friday and Saturday! Dew points will likely fall back into the 50s meaning it will feel comfortable once again.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Sunday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash