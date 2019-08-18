Thousands attend 45th annual Mt. Gretna Art Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Different displays of art filled up the streets in Mount Gretna over the weekend. Art aficionados gathered for the 45th annual Mount Gretna Art Show.

More than 260 artists from around the country showed off displays with everything from hand crafted jewelry, to pottery, and paintings. Organizers saw record crowds this year, with thousands of people coming to the show over the weekend. For many local artists, it's a yearly tradition they won't miss.

"Most of us are in our studios by ourselves," Sharon Carlucci, a glass artist, said. "So this is our way of getting out and sharing our work with people and hopefully they will come and enjoy it and purchase our works so we can continue to make more. And it's the best art show I do, the best art show."

Proceeds from the show will be donated to cultural programs of the Pennsylvania Chautauqua Art Center and the Mount Gretna Volunteer Fire Company.