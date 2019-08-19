× Camp Hill mourns loss of former basketball, soccer player Jon Fagan

Camp Hill Athletics and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of former basketball and soccer player Jon Fagan.

Fagan, 19, was a recent graduate of Camp Hill High School.

“Our hearts break with the news of Jonathan’s passing. The Fagan family is in our thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” the athletic department wrote on Twitter. “Our small community will rally together and be here for one another.”

A grief counselor was made available Monday evening for Fagan’s friends, teammates and classmates.