Eagles release LB Paul Worrilow

Posted 11:13 AM, August 19, 2019, by

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Detroit Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow (58) awaits the Green Bay Packers snap during a NFL football game between Detroit and Green Bay on December 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire)

PHILADELPHIA– A year after suffering a major knee injury in training camp, a linebacker has been given his walking papers.

The Eagles have released LB Paul Worrilow, who was attempting to make the club as a back up.

Worrilow, 29, signed with the Eagles in 2018, but tore his ACL in one of the first practices of Training Camp.

Now fully healthy, Worrilow was attempting to make the roster as a back up defender, but will now be a free agent.

In his last NFL action in 2017, Worrilow played in 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons, including 8 starts, and totaled 30 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.