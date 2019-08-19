× Eagles release LB Paul Worrilow

PHILADELPHIA– A year after suffering a major knee injury in training camp, a linebacker has been given his walking papers.

The Eagles have released LB Paul Worrilow, who was attempting to make the club as a back up.

Worrilow, 29, signed with the Eagles in 2018, but tore his ACL in one of the first practices of Training Camp.

Now fully healthy, Worrilow was attempting to make the roster as a back up defender, but will now be a free agent.

In his last NFL action in 2017, Worrilow played in 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons, including 8 starts, and totaled 30 tackles and a fumble recovery.