Eastern Adams Police respond to escaped cattle call in Oxford Township

ADAMS COUNTY — Eastern Adams Police say they were called to a home on the 5900 block of York Road in Oxford Township Saturday after the property owner reported there were several escaped cattle in his back yard.

The cattle had escaped their pasture through a damaged section of fence, police say.

An officer contacted the cattle’s owner, who lived elsewhere on York Road, police say. The cattle owner was able to collect the errant livestock and move them to a secure pasture in order to repair the damaged fence, according to police.