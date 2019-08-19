× Employee at Lititz retirement community accused of theft

LANCASTER COUNTY — A former employee at a Lititz retirement community has been charged with theft after police say she stole several items, including five packets containing 182 Tylenol pills.

Omayra Ortiz, 39, was charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The incident occurred Saturday at Legend of Lititz on 80 W. Millport Road.

The medication was valued at $60, police say. Ortiz also allegedly took a 240-count pack of Monogram C fold paper towels valued at $20, according to police.

The items were removed from a nurse station while the medications were being prepared to be sent back to the pharmacy. They were found inside Ortiz’s personal bag in a break room at the facility, police say.