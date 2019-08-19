Heat wave continues through Wednesday before strong cold front brings dramatic changes!

SIZZLING HEAT CONTINUES: We tied the record high temperature on Sunday and we’re starting off the new work week on another sizzling hot note! Temperatures Monday afternoon climb into the low to mid 90s for highs and the heat continues as we push into Tuesday. While record highs do not look to be in jeopardy for Tuesday, temperatures will still be a good 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. This is thanks to a strong ridge building in the upper levels of the atmosphere providing the heat and also a strong stream of tropical moisture. This means that humidity will remain high as well and heat indices will likely be around 100 degrees. Dangerous heat continues through the first half of the week, but some dramatic changes join us by next weekend!

STORMY DAYS AHEAD: With high humidity, sunshine, and unusually warm temperatures we have lingering storm chances today and tomorrow. The best chance for severe storms is still looking like Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t see a couple of very strong storms until then. In fact we continue to monitor Tuesday for the potential of storms on the stronger end. Plenty of shear in the environment along with a good amount of energy for storms to tap into could mean damaging winds within storms and heavy downpours as well on Tuesday. Storms this day will likely be more isolated in nature than widespread. On Wednesday, as a cold front closes in we have a bit of a better chance for strong to severe storms. The front closing in will provide extra lift for storm development and likely lead to stronger storms. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center in a marginal risk, a level 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. At this point in time, it wouldn’t be surprising if they chose to upgrade the threat for Wednesday.

LATE-WEEK COOL DOWN: After the blistering heat we’ve had to deal with over the last couple of days, we’ve all got our eyes on the potential cool down later this week. A strong cold front crosses through early Thursday morning bringing a dramatic change in air mass. Temperatures will fall back into the low 80s and dew points will fall into the 50s! With low humidity and cooler temperatures, we will remain comfortable through the weekend! Keep your eye on the prize.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann