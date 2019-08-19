HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Results

Here are the results of all the Week 1 games in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association, and Tri-Valley League.

Friday, August 23

Red Lion 39, McCaskey 14

Cedar Crest 28, Lebanon 6

Hempfield 26, Dallastown 3

Manheim Township 43, CD East 6

Penn Manor 19, Conestoga Valley 13

Warwick 61, Ephrata 0

Wilson 21, Central Dauphin 13

Cocalico 42, Conrad Weiser 15

Elizabethtown 17, Donegal 7

Daniel Boone 20, Garden Spot 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Spring Grove 6

Manheim Central 16, Susquehanna Township 7

Northeastern 55, Solanco 35

Milton Hershey 48, Annville-Cleona 16

Columbia 35, Eastern York 28

Susquenita 21, Elco 19

Lancaster Catholic 39, Camp Hill 25

Pine Grove 50, Northern Lebanon 8

Kennard-Dale 55, Pequea Valley 6

Octorara 14, Pottstown 13

Central York 60, West York 0

New Oxford 38, Bermudian Springs 7

Gettysburg 28, South Western 9

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, York 7

Shippensburg 41, Dover 7

Susquehannock 42, Hanover 7

York Suburban 41, York Catholic 6

Big Spring 21, Biglerville 0

Trinity 23, Delone Catholic 8

Penns Valley Area 77, Fairfield 0

Littlestown 21, Boiling Springs 7

James Buchanan 19, York Tech 14

Northern York 20, East Pennsboro 13

Middletown 34, Lower Dauphin 12

Hershey 32, Palmyra 27

Steelton-Highspire 35, Newport 19

Chambersburg 56, Greencastle-Antrim 13

State College 42, Mifflin County 6

Waynesboro 26, Red Land 17

West Perry 42, Juniata 12

Hollidaysburg 35, Altoona 21

Carlisle 24, Mechanicsburg 10

Cumberland Valley 21, Bishop McDevitt 7

Harrisburg 14, Coatesville 6

Cedar Cliff 18, Governor Mifflin 13

Hamburg 38, Halifax 13

Tamaqua 40, Line Mountain 0

Millersburg 24, Pottsville Nativity 6

Tri-Valley 26, Mahanoy Area 22

Upper Dauphin 44, Schuylkill Valley 14

Williams Valley 39, Minersville 7

