HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Results
Here are the results of all the Week 1 games in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association, and Tri-Valley League.
Friday, August 23
Red Lion 39, McCaskey 14
Cedar Crest 28, Lebanon 6
Hempfield 26, Dallastown 3
Manheim Township 43, CD East 6
Penn Manor 19, Conestoga Valley 13
Warwick 61, Ephrata 0
Wilson 21, Central Dauphin 13
Cocalico 42, Conrad Weiser 15
Elizabethtown 17, Donegal 7
Daniel Boone 20, Garden Spot 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Spring Grove 6
Manheim Central 16, Susquehanna Township 7
Northeastern 55, Solanco 35
Milton Hershey 48, Annville-Cleona 16
Columbia 35, Eastern York 28
Susquenita 21, Elco 19
Lancaster Catholic 39, Camp Hill 25
Pine Grove 50, Northern Lebanon 8
Kennard-Dale 55, Pequea Valley 6
Octorara 14, Pottstown 13
Central York 60, West York 0
New Oxford 38, Bermudian Springs 7
Gettysburg 28, South Western 9
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, York 7
Shippensburg 41, Dover 7
Susquehannock 42, Hanover 7
York Suburban 41, York Catholic 6
Big Spring 21, Biglerville 0
Trinity 23, Delone Catholic 8
Penns Valley Area 77, Fairfield 0
Littlestown 21, Boiling Springs 7
James Buchanan 19, York Tech 14
Northern York 20, East Pennsboro 13
Middletown 34, Lower Dauphin 12
Hershey 32, Palmyra 27
Steelton-Highspire 35, Newport 19
Chambersburg 56, Greencastle-Antrim 13
State College 42, Mifflin County 6
Waynesboro 26, Red Land 17
West Perry 42, Juniata 12
Hollidaysburg 35, Altoona 21
Carlisle 24, Mechanicsburg 10
Cumberland Valley 21, Bishop McDevitt 7
Harrisburg 14, Coatesville 6
Cedar Cliff 18, Governor Mifflin 13
Hamburg 38, Halifax 13
Tamaqua 40, Line Mountain 0
Millersburg 24, Pottsville Nativity 6
Tri-Valley 26, Mahanoy Area 22
Upper Dauphin 44, Schuylkill Valley 14
Williams Valley 39, Minersville 7