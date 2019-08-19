× HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Schedule

Four conferences.

One hundred twelve teams.

Fifty-six games.

Yes, it’s safe to say the first week of high school football in Central Pennsylvania will be a busy one.

But fear not, the FOX43 High School Frenzy has you covered.

On Thursday, check out our Facebook page as we discuss five of the biggest games to keep an eye on with the Frenzy Five on Facebook Live.

On Friday, we’ll get you warmed up for all the action with chatter about the biggest games during the High School Football Frenzy at 6 p.m., then give you highlights and results at 10.

And FOX43.com is your destination for all the scores, standings, and other information — on Fridays and throughout the week.

Here are all of the Week 1 games in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association, and Tri-Valley League.

Friday, August 23

Non-League

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Red Lion at McCaskey

Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Dallastown at Hempfield

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

Ephrata at Warwick

Wilson at Central Dauphin

Cocalico at Conrad Weiser

Elizabethtown at Donegal

Garden Spot at Daniel Boone

Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg

Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central

Northeastern at Solanco

Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey

Columbia at Eastern York

Elco at Susquenita

Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley

Pottstown at Octorara

Central York at West York

Bermudian Springs at New Oxford

South Western at Gettysburg

York at Pittsburgh Central Catholic

Shippensburg at Dover

Hanover at Susquehannock

York Suburban at York Catholic

Biglerville at Big Spring

Trinity at Delone Catholic

Fairfield at Penns Valley Area

Littlestown at Boiling Springs

York Tech at James Buchanan

Northern York at East Pennsboro

Lower Dauphin at Middletown

Hershey at Palmyra

Newport at Steelton-Highspire

Greencastle-Antrim at Chambersburg

State College at Mifflin County

Waynesboro at Red Land

Juniata at West Perry

Altoona at Hollidaysburg

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle

Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt

Harrisburg at Coatesville

Cedar Cliff at Governor Mifflin

Hamburg at Halifax

Tamaqua at Line Mountain

Nativity at Millersburg

Tri-Valley at Mahanoy Area

Schuylkill Valley at Upper Dauphin

Williams Valley at Minersville