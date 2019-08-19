HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Schedule
Four conferences.
One hundred twelve teams.
Fifty-six games.
Yes, it’s safe to say the first week of high school football in Central Pennsylvania will be a busy one.
But fear not, the FOX43 High School Frenzy has you covered.
Here are all of the Week 1 games in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association, and Tri-Valley League.
Friday, August 23
Non-League
All games begin at 7 p.m.
Red Lion at McCaskey
Lebanon at Cedar Crest
Dallastown at Hempfield
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley
Ephrata at Warwick
Wilson at Central Dauphin
Cocalico at Conrad Weiser
Elizabethtown at Donegal
Garden Spot at Daniel Boone
Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg
Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central
Northeastern at Solanco
Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey
Columbia at Eastern York
Elco at Susquenita
Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley
Pottstown at Octorara
Central York at West York
Bermudian Springs at New Oxford
South Western at Gettysburg
York at Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Shippensburg at Dover
Hanover at Susquehannock
York Suburban at York Catholic
Biglerville at Big Spring
Trinity at Delone Catholic
Fairfield at Penns Valley Area
Littlestown at Boiling Springs
York Tech at James Buchanan
Northern York at East Pennsboro
Lower Dauphin at Middletown
Hershey at Palmyra
Newport at Steelton-Highspire
Greencastle-Antrim at Chambersburg
State College at Mifflin County
Waynesboro at Red Land
Juniata at West Perry
Altoona at Hollidaysburg
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle
Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt
Harrisburg at Coatesville
Cedar Cliff at Governor Mifflin
Hamburg at Halifax
Tamaqua at Line Mountain
Nativity at Millersburg
Tri-Valley at Mahanoy Area
Schuylkill Valley at Upper Dauphin
Williams Valley at Minersville