DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A lightning strike caused a fire in the attic of a home on Sunday night.

According to Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline, the fire occurred at a home in the 1600 block of Paxton Street in Harrisburg.

Enterline tweeted that the fire was caused by a lightning strike to the attic of the home.

The Red Cross says two people are receiving assistance due to the fire.

