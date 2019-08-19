Lower Allen Township Police seek help in identifying suspected shoplifter

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police say the woman pictured above stole a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Camp Hill Walmart at 9:36 p.m. on July 20. She allegedly left the area in a silver Nissan Rogue rented to Roberto Solivan Rodriguez, who claimed he was at Dave and Buster’s at the time of the incident and has no knowledge of who used his vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the photos is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.