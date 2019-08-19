× Man accused of downloading, viewing child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A West Hempfield Township man is accused of downloading and viewing child pornography.

On August 23, 2018, police were alerted by a Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office detective that child pornography was being viewed at a residence on Stone House Lane in West Hempfield Township.

An investigation was conducted and it revealed that between June 1, 2018 and August 5, 2018, at least one video known to contain child pornography was identified on a computer that belonged to 61-year-old Rex Kio, according to charging documents.

Police served a warrant on Kio’s home on September 12, 2018 and seized a desktop computer, a black journal and two laptops, charging documents say.

Kio was interviewed by police that day and admitted that the computer was his, charging documents state.

An analysis of Kio’s computer revealed images and videos of child pornography.

Kio has been charged with child pornography, disseminating photos/films of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility, court documents show.