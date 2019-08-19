Musser’s Markets to sell three stores to GIANT
CENTRAL PENNSYLANIA– Family-owned Musser’s Markets has decided to sell their business.
The stores announced its decision to sell its grocery store division to GIANT in a statement.
Musser’s Markets’ last day of business will be on October 17.
You can read the full statement below:
We are announcing today that we have made the decision as a family, to exit the grocery industry and sell our grocery store division to GIANT.
Lancaster and Lebanon Counties has been our home for the past 94 years. However, due to the changes in the industry, the loss of our cooperative wholesaler (AWI), customer buying habits, online pressure and competition in the Lancaster & Lebanon Counties, it has become clear that the only way we can continue to service our customers and give our employees better opportunities is to provide a company that can meet these new needs.
We want to express our sincere gratitude to all of our employees that have made us successful the past 94 years. Also, we cannot show enough appreciation to the loyal customers that we have had since 1925.
We approached GIANT Food Stores directly and felt that they would be the best fit for our locations, customers and our employees. We commend GIANT for their willingness and commitment to continue to support our customers, employees and the local community needs.
Musser’s Market last day of business will be on October 17, 2019. We are grateful for your continued service and support during this transition.
GIANT also announced the acquisition of the three Central Pennsylvania based stores:
GIANT Food Stores announced today it has entered into an agreement with Musser’s Markets to acquire its three Pennsylvania locations located in Columbia, Lebanon, and Quarryville. The following stores are part of the sale:
- 35 Friendly Drive, Quarryville
- 3985 Columbia Ave, Columbia
- 1750 Quentin Road, Lebanon
“We were honored when the Musser family contacted us about purchasing their wonderful locations,” said Nicholas Bertram president, GIANT Food Stores. “The Musser family founded their grocery store in 1925, and we recognize the deep roots and strong reputation they have in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. We look forward to continuing their legacy of caring for families and the community.”The sale is expected to be complete by end of October 2019. Upon completion of the sale, GIANT will temporarily close the stores for approximately one week to complete a remodel of the stores. Additional details regarding the conversions will be announced at a later date.
All Musser’s Markets associates will have the opportunity to interview with GIANT.
GIANT has 158 stores in the state of Pennsylvania and employs nearly 29,000 associates in the state.