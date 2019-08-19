× Musser’s Markets to sell three stores to GIANT

CENTRAL PENNSYLANIA– Family-owned Musser’s Markets has decided to sell their business.

The stores announced its decision to sell its grocery store division to GIANT in a statement.

Musser’s Markets’ last day of business will be on October 17.

You can read the full statement below:

We are announcing today that we have made the decision as a family, to exit the grocery industry and sell our grocery store division to GIANT. Lancaster and Lebanon Counties has been our home for the past 94 years. However, due to the changes in the industry, the loss of our cooperative wholesaler (AWI), customer buying habits, online pressure and competition in the Lancaster & Lebanon Counties, it has become clear that the only way we can continue to service our customers and give our employees better opportunities is to provide a company that can meet these new needs. We want to express our sincere gratitude to all of our employees that have made us successful the past 94 years. Also, we cannot show enough appreciation to the loyal customers that we have had since 1925. We approached GIANT Food Stores directly and felt that they would be the best fit for our locations, customers and our employees. We commend GIANT for their willingness and commitment to continue to support our customers, employees and the local community needs. Musser’s Market last day of business will be on October 17, 2019. We are grateful for your continued service and support during this transition.

GIANT also announced the acquisition of the three Central Pennsylvania based stores: