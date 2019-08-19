× Nationals place closer Sean Doolittle on IL

WASHINGTON– The bad news just keeps piling up for the Nationals’ bullpen.

The team has placed closer P Sean Doolittle on the 10-Day Injured List with right knee tendinitis.

While the injury isn’t expected to end Doolittle’s season, it does come at a time where the Nationals are in the thick of the NL Wild Card race.

Doolittle, 32, is usually a very capable reliever, but has struggled to a 4.33 ERA over 53 appearances for Washington.

He has still accumulated a career-high in saves (28) but has given up more runs than in any season in his career.