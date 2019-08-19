× Phillies’ Bryce Harper crushed a walk-off grand slam and says it was one of the coolest moments of his life

The Philadelphia Phillies completed their sweep of the Chicago Cubs last week after the heroics of superstar Bryce Harper.

With the Phillies down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth and the bases loaded, Harper crushed a 95 mph inside pitch from Chicago Cubs pitcher Derek Holland into the stands for a walk-off grand slam for the ages.

BRYCE HARPER WITH THE WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM SPRINT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9m2sAsuyAq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2019

“Winning a division, getting to the playoffs, things like that, of course, are great things,” Harper said in a post-game interview. “But being able to hit a walk-off homer like that is what you live for.”

According to MLB researcher David Adler, Harper’s 113-mph grand slam reached a height of 158 feet and went a distance of 413 feet.

“That was one of the coolest moments I’ve ever had in my life,” said Harper of the walk-off home run, which ends the game after the home team takes the lead in the bottom of the final inning of the game.

Unfortunately, Harper’s parents may not have stuck around for the special moment. In an interview after the game, Harper says that he looked into the stands and saw that the lights in his parent’s suite were off.

“So, thanks, mom and dad — appreciate ‘ya,” Harper said.

"Thanks mom and dad, appreciate ya." 🤣 Bryce Harper thinks his parents left before his walk-off grand slam 😅 (via @Cut4)pic.twitter.com/69kXzZwSB5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2019

While it’s possible Harper’s parents missed the moment, Phillies fans certainly appreciated the dramatic finish to the game. Fans could be seen in the background jumping up and wildly celebrating after Harper drove the winning run out of the park.

One of the best reactions to the grand slam came on a Spanish telecast tweeted by a fan.