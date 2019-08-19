× Phillies place OF Roman Quinn on IL; Arrieta out for season with elbow injury

PHILADELPHIA– The injury bug has continued to bite the Phillies.

Over the weekend, the team placed OF Roman Quinn on the 10-Day Injured List with a groin strain.

Quinn, 26, had begun to heat up in recent weeks while gaining more regular playing time, and has hit a career-high four home runs this season.

However, he will again head to the injured list, where he has spent much of his career.

Accompanying Quinn is much maligned P Jake Arrieta, who had been attempting to pitch through bone spurs in his elbow for most of the season.

Arrieta, 33, will join Quinn on the Injured List, but will also have season-ending surgery.

In 24 starts this season, Arrieta posted a 4.64 ERA over 135.2 innings. He was on pace to give up the most home runs of his career.

Despite having the chance to opt out of his contract and elect free agency this off season, Arrieta has already said he will return to Philadelphia in 2020.