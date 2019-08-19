Police: Bank robbery suspect taken into custody following vehicle, foot pursuit

A bank robbery suspect was taken in custody Monday following a vehicle and foot pursuit, according to police.

Police say a bank robbery was reported at PNC Bank on Enola Road in East Pennsboro Township at 3:54 p.m.

Officers spotted a vehicle a few minutes later and a chase ensued.

Police say the pursuit ended in Harrisburg when the person was taken into custody after fleeing on foot. The individual was taken to hospital for observation, police add.

The suspect vehicle had damage from trees and shrubbery. A police vehicle also had damage.

