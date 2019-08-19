× Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving Amish buggy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an Amish teenager overnight on the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway East.

According to police, the crash occurred around 12:07 a.m.

Police say a horse-drawn carriage traveling west was struck from behind by a white or light-colored Mitsubishi ASX Outlander Sport SUV. The five occupants of the carriage were ejected, and one passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

One of the two horses that was pulling the carriage died at the scene, according to police.

Using debris from the front bumper of the suspect vehicle left at the scene, police were able to identify its make and model. Police say the SUV is a 2013-2015 model. It is believed the suspect vehicle continued traveling west toward Lancaster City, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Lt. Shrom of the East Lampeter Police Department at (717) 291-4676, referring to incident number 1908021909.