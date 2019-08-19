× Police seek ID of suspects who allegedly used stolen credit card to make over $3K in fraudulent purchases

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of using a stolen credit card to make $3,448.00 worth of fraudulent purchases.

The incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. on August 8 at Target on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, police say.

According to police, the victim’s credit card had been lost in the same shopping center a day prior.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.