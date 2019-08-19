Police seek man accused of urinating inside Lancaster County Starbucks store

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in Manheim Township are looking for a man accused of urinating into a sink and onto several pieces of merchandise at a Starbucks store Saturday night.

According to police, the man entered a Starbucks located inside the Target store on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike at about 9:45 p.m. After urinating onto the items, he fled the scene, police say.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

