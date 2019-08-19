× Police, SPCA removed 23 dogs and a cat living in ‘very poor’ conditions at Adams County home

ADAMS COUNTY — Eastern Adams Regional Police and the Adams County SPCA Enforcement Officer seized 23 dogs and a cat Saturday from a property on the 300 block of Mt. Misery Road.

All of the animals were “in very bad condition,” according to police.

Police say the owner of the property had signed over 15 dogs in need of medical attention to the SPCA, but the enforcement officer reported that another eight dogs and a cat also needed to be removed, police say.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for the property because the SPCA believed the property owner would become angry and not let them take the other dogs.

When police and the SPCA enforcement officer arrived at the scene at 11:21 a.m., the property owner was outside with his son and “became very upset,” police say.

Police say they observed as the SPCA removed 23 dogs and a black cat from the property. A patrolman went inside the home and observed that living conditions were “very poor,” and the house appeared to be unlivable, according to police.

The odor of dog feces and urine was pervasive inside the home, maggots were seen on the floor, and food was spilled everywhere, police say. The home’s bathroom was also not working, according to police.

Police say they assisted the SPCA with removal of the animals, and made sure they were safe. The Oxford Township Code Enforcement Officer will be notified about the house and yard conditions, according to police.