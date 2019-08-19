Police warn residents to lock vehicles after vehicle containing handguns stolen in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are warning residents to lock their vehicles after a vehicle containing handguns was stolen.

Police say an unsecured vehicle containing handguns was parked along East Crestwood Drive in Wormleysburg Borough when it was stolen between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on August 19.

Police are asking all residents to check home surveillance systems and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information can contact police at 717-238-9676.

