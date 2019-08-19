× Red Lion woman facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence with a child in the car

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Red Lion woman is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

Lisa Trout, 34, is facing DUI and endangering the welfare of children charges for her role in the incident.

On August 16 around 7:55 a.m., police pulled over a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer that was seen driving erratically on Route 24 near Park Street.

During the stop, police spoke with Trout and observed that she had a one-year-old child in the backseat of her car.

According to the criminal complaint, Trout showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop, and failed to provide police with a valid driver’s license.

She was also unable to complete Field Sobriety Testing.

Trout was placed into custody for DUI and the child was taken to another legal guardian while she was processed at York County Central Booking.