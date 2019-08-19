State Police: DUI arrests in 2018 were up one percent from the previous year
HARRISBURG — DUI arrests made by Pennsylvania State Police troopers increased one percent in 2018, according to figures released Monday.
Troopers made a total of 20,143 DUI arrests in 2018, according to State Police. In 2017, there were 19,963 DUI arrests across the state.
The total number of DUI-related crashes investigated by troopers in 2018 was 4,926, according to the State Police figures.
“First responders see the devastating effects of impaired driving every day,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Through a combination of education and enforcement, we continue to work with our law enforcement and safety partners to address this serious issue.”
In Pennsylvania, a driver is guilty of DUI if they are impaired by any substance, including alcohol, prescription or over-the-counter medication, and illicit drugs. Troopers certified as drug recognition experts (DREs) receive specialized training to identify the physiological signs of impairment caused by a wide range of controlled substances. State police DREs conducted 758 drug influence evaluations in 2018.
A list of 2018 state police DUI arrest totals, DUI crash investigations, and DRE drug influence evaluations broken down by troop is available here. These figures reflect information from the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include information from other law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth.