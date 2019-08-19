× State Police: DUI arrests in 2018 were up one percent from the previous year

HARRISBURG — DUI arrests made by Pennsylvania State Police troopers increased one percent in 2018, according to figures released Monday.

Troopers made a total of 20,143 DUI arrests in 2018, according to State Police. In 2017, there were 19,963 DUI arrests across the state.

The total number of DUI-related crashes investigated by troopers in 2018 was 4,926, according to the State Police figures.

“First responders see the devastating effects of impaired driving every day,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Through a combination of education and enforcement, we continue to work with our law enforcement and safety partners to address this serious issue.”