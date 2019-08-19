The Country Barn hosts 2nd annual Sunflower Festival in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - Sunflowers stole the spotlight at a farm on Sunday.

The Country Barn hosted its 2nd annual Sunflower Festival. It features live music, fun activities, and thousands of sunflower to pick from.

Jim Stauffer, The Country Barn's owner and farmer, said the sunflowers attract hundreds of visitors to the farm each year.

"The outdoor activity, out in the open, beautiful day, family event, mother nature at it's finest. Come on out and see us, you're going to have a sunny sunny day at our sunflower festival," said Stauffer.

The Sunflower Festival runs again from August 24 to August 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $9 and it includes wagon tours, corn mazes, pig races, a sunflower cut and more.