× Two women arrested after baby reportedly found on floor of car covered in ants and wearing soiled diaper

LONDON, Ky. — Two women are behind bars after deputies said they found a 16-day-old baby on the floorboard of their car, covered in ants and wearing a soiled diaper.

According to a press release, deputies attempted to pull over the infant’s mother, Rebecca Jean Fultz, 32, and her grandmother, Charolette Simpson, 69, during a traffic stop Thursday. The pair kept driving and finally stopped about a quarter mile up the road.

Deputies then learned that both women had bench warrants and were immediately arrested.

The baby was taken to the hospital for dehydration and has since been released into the care of social services.

Fultz and Simpson are facing multiple charges including criminal abuse.